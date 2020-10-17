2020 US Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads President Trump in Pennsylvania and Michigan, but the two candidates are tied in Florida with just more than two weeks to go before Election Day.

A new Hill-HarrisX poll gave Biden opening up a double-digit lead in Michigan, which Trump won narrowly in 2016. Biden also leads by five percent in Pennsylvania while the vital swing state of Florida, vital for Trump is too close to call, the poll said on Friday.

Trump receives low marks for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to rage across the United States but retains more support on his economic policies, the poll found.

TRUMP, BIDEN TO DEBATE COVID-19

The next debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will focus on COVID-19 and national security, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement.

Kristen Welker, moderator of the Oct. 22, 2020 presidential debate, has selected the topics for the debate and they will also include American families, Race in America and climate change, the commission said on Friday. The next debate will be held on October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, it said.

Senator Mitt Romney issued a warning to US politicians and political parties that have refused to denounce domestic radical groups, saying those forces may fuel a political movement that could eclipse the country.

"Politicians and parties refuse to forcefully and convincingly repudiate groups like Antifa, white supremacists and conspiracy peddlers... Rather than expel the rabid fringes and the extremes, they have coddled or adopted them, eagerly trading their principles for the hope of electoral victories," Romney said in a statement on Friday.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's town hall meeting broadcast on ABC Television had two million more viewers than President Donald Trump's town hall broadcast on the NBC network, The Wrap media outlet reported, citing early numbers from the Nielsen marketing research firm.

On Thursday night, Biden's town hall meeting with voters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was aired by ABC concurrently with a similar event held by Republican incumbent Donald Trump in Miami, Florida, and broadcast live by NBC. Biden's town hall attracted 12.7 million viewers while Trump drew 10.4 million, The Wrap said on Friday.

However, the early numbers do not include viewers that may have tuned into Trump's town hall event on MSNBC, the report said.