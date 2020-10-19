2020 US Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump will avoid interrupting Joe Biden in Thursday's presidential debate so the former vice president can explain his family's business dealings with China, Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said.

"I do think that President Trump is going to give Joe Biden a little bit more room to explain himself on some of these issues," Miller told Fox news on Sunday.

Miller was referring to two issues: Whether Biden would support calls by many Democrats to add justices to the Supreme court, as well as reports that Biden, and his son, Hunter, profited from business deals with China.

Emails reportedly written by Biden's son, Hunter, suggest both Bidens may have received stock in a fledgling Chinese energy company connected to Hunter's business dealings.

The allegations, extensively reported by the New York Post, are based on the emails that were taken from a laptop computer in a repair shop without confirmation that the computer belonged to Hunter Biden. If proven to be authentic, they would challenge Joe Biden's campaign claims that he had never had anything to do with his son's business dealings.

NBC News, citing unnamed sources, reported that the FBI is examining whether the emails were part of a foreign intelligence operation.

The reports, if eventually confirmed, offer eerie parallel to the 2016 presidential election, in which Trump seized on wealth acquired by the Clintons as a potent issue.

"Voters hate it when people make a bunch of money trading off their family name and I think that we're going to hear a lot more about this on Thursday in the debate," Miller said.

Miller also said that Trump plans to press Biden on whether he would back calls by many Democrats to add justices to the Supreme Court. Doing so would neutralize a conservative majority should nominee Amy Coney Barrett win Senate confirmation as expected.

MODERATOR WANTS THURSDAY DEBATE TO FOCUS ON DOMESTIC ISSUES

Thursday's debate moderator, NBC White House Correspondent Kristen Welker selected six topics for Thursday's debate: COVID-19, families, race-relations, climate change, national security and leadership, according the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

Plans call for a 90-minute session free of commercial interruptions divided into 15-minute blocks for each issue.

While the moderator sets an agenda, debates often take on a life of their own with candidates firing questions at each other and demanding answers from their opponents.

TRUMP SEEKS TO EXPAND BASE IN BID TO CLOSE POLLING GAP

The week begins with Trump trailing in three key battleground states - Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - traditional Democratic strongholds he won by narrow margins in 2016.

With a two-to-one fundraising edge, the Biden campaign is flooding all three states with radio and television ads while media reports say the campaign Trump has shifted limited funds to ads in the southern US.

Trump held rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin on Saturday before heading to Nevada for an evening rally on Sunday, while Biden planned an appearance in North Carolina, a reliable Republican state that Democrats hope to flip.

BOTH CANDIDATES URGE AMERICANS TO VOTE EARLY

An estimated 26 million Americans have already voted, in part due the threat of COVID-19 at crowded polling sites on November 3.

Biden's plans to visit North Carolina on Sunday, where more than 1 million have already voted, while Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris returns to the campaign trail in Florida on Monday, following a brief pause due to a staff member having been infected with COVID-19. Harris and her husband have since tested negative.

Democrats hope to flip Florida, which was won by Trump in 2016 with a 49 percent plurality of the popular vote, a margin of 1.2 percent over Hillary Clinton. Florida boasts a large population of elderly retirees and Democrats hope to capitalize on polling reports that Trump has lost support among older voters, who overwhelmingly voted for Trump in the last election.

Analysts attribute the shift, in part, to the pandemic. Of nearly 220,000 million Americans who died from COVID-19, at least two thirds have been over 65 years old.

Democrats have seized on criticism of Trump's performance during the pandemic, including comments dismissive of facemasks as an effective means of preventing coronavirus infections.

Images of Trump campaign rallies typically show thousands of supporters bunched together, up to half with their faces uncovered.