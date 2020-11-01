2020 US Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) Early voting topped 90 million in the US, which is nearly two thirds of the total ballots cast in the 2016 US presidential election, as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden launched a frenzied push targeting more than 100 million voting age Americans who did not show up four years ago.

"You don't have to wait until Tuesday... you can vote in person right now," Former President Barack Obama told voters during his first campaign appearance with Biden in the state of Michigan, Pennsylvania's near equal in determining which candidate will achieve the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Biden added: "There's nothing that he [Trump] can do to stop the people of this nation from voting in overwhelming numbers."

"If we win Pennsylvania, it's over," Trump told one of four rallies in the battleground state that some analysts consider the single most important state determining the outcome of Tuesday's presidential election.

Trump won Pennsylvania and Michigan, Democratic-leaning industrial states, in 2016 with an "America first" theme that included a pledge to reverse decades of factory closings as businesses moved offshore.

With just three days left before Tuesday's election day, and early voting totals skyrocketing, the outcome likely will depend on choices of more than 100 million voting age Americans who failed to vote in the last presidential election, analysts say.

COVID-19 Pandemic Dominates Candidate Pitches

Following a week in which new coronavirus infections surged to record levels, Trump continued to insist in Pennsylvania that the US was "rounding the turn" and that a vaccine would be ready within weeks to end the pandemic once and for all.

In Michigan, Biden said day No. 1 of his presidency would feature a national mandate of "mask wearing, social distancing, testing, tracing" to bring the pandemic under control.

The United States reported nearly 100,000 new infections on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The daily tally not only set a new record, but data showed spiking infections in many swing states that will most likely determine the outcome of the election, including Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Trump has events scheduled in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday, all states he won in 2016. The president plans to hold 14 rallies in the final days leading up to the election and has hinted he could continue campaigning on Election Day.

Biden, his wife Jill Biden, and running mate Senator Kamala Harris plan to fan out across Pennsylvania Sunday and Monday.

Throughout the campaign Trump has encouraged his supporters to avoid voting by mail, which he claims promotes fraud, and instead to vote at polls on Tuesday.

With so many people having already cast ballots, polls are likely to be relatively uncrowded on Election Day, with officials of both parties planning to target the most difficult to reach registered voters, according to media reports.

Polls Show Biden Leading in Pennsylvania, Michigan

Biden held a 5 point lead in Pennsylvania in a Saturday poll by Morning Call, reflecting a consistent 5-to-7 point edge in most surveys throughout the week, according to the latest tally compiled by Real Clear politics.

However, the same list showed Trump with a two point edge in Pennsylvania, according to polls by Trafalgar Group and Insider Advantage. Both pollsters predicted Trump's victory in 2016 when nearly every other survey showed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton winning.

Biden led Trump in Michigan by 12 points in a Saturday poll by CNN and scored leads in the high single digits in other surveys. As in Pennsylvania, Trafalgar Group was the exception, with a poll showing Trump with a two-point advantage.

Trump won Michigan and Pennsylvania in 2016 by a fraction of a percentage point, along with Wisconsin - three upsets that enabled the president to secure the 270 electoral votes needed to win, despite losing the nationwide popular vote to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.