2020 US Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The last polls before the US presidential election on Tuesday all show Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with narrow leads over President Donald Trump in most key battleground states, but the incumbent has been closing the gap.

BIDEN LEADS IN MOST SWING STATES

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, one day before the US 2020 presidential election, leads President Donald Trump by slim margins in most of the decisive swing states. However, Trump has narrowed his deficit considerably within the past day.

Biden is leading in seven swing states and Trump is ahead in only one. Four states - Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Iowa - are virtually tied.

Biden has coin-toss leads of under 2 percent in Florida (+1.4%) and Arizona (+1.2%). His lead is within a typical 3 percent margin of error - which could amount to a 6-point swing - in Minnesota (+4.7%), Pennsylvania (+4.3%), and Nevada (+3.6%).

BIDEN LEADS IN PENNSYLVANIA, ARIZONA

Biden holds a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground industrial state of Pennsylvania, while the two candidates are tied in Arizona, according to the final NBC News/Marist state polls of the 2020 presidential election, NBC news reported on Monday.

In Pennsylvania, which Trump carried in 2016, Biden leads by 5 points, 51 percent to 46 percent, a narrow lead within the poll's margin of error, the report said.

Arizona, which Trump won by just 3 points in 2016, has the candidates tied at 48 percent. Among registered voters, Biden leads by a whisker, 48 percent to 47 percent - down from Biden's 5 percent lead in July, the report said.

BIDEN LEADS IN EARLY NEVADA VOTING

The number of early votes cast in the battleground state of Nevada in the 2020 presidential election has surpassed the total number of votes cast in the one four years ago, data from the Nevada Secretary of State revealed on Monday.

The data shows that a total of 1,125,580 voters have cast ballots ahead of Election Day, exceeding the 1,125,429 votes cast statewide during the 2016 presidential election.

The early voting data in Nevada shows a total of 39.72 percent of votes for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and 35.57 percent of votes for President Donald Trump.

Seventy percent of Jewish Israelis believe that President Donald Trump is better for their country than Democratic candidate Joe Biden, a poll from the Guttman Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute said on Monday.

Some 36 percent of Israeli Arabs support Trump with 31 percent backing Biden, the poll said.

REPUBLICANS LOSE BALLOT CHALLENGE

A US Federal judge has rejected a Republican Party complaint seeking to discount nearly 127,000 drive-through ballots in Harris County, Texas, ABC News reported on Monday.

The report said Judge Andrew Hanen ruled that the Republican plaintiffs behind the complaint have no standing to sue.

Harris County, which includes the Houston metroplex, is the most populous county in Texas and the votes in dispute account for about 10 percent of the early votes cast in the area, the report said. On Sunday, the Texas Supreme Court also denied the Republican Party bid to invalidate the votes in Harris County.

The US government will monitor nationwide compliance with federal voting rights laws on Tuesday, the main voting day for the presidential and congressional elections, the Department of Justice announced in a press release on Monday.

"The Justice Department today announced its plans for voting rights monitoring in jurisdictions around the country for the November 3, 2020 general election," the release said. "The Justice Department historically has monitored jurisdictions in the field on Election Day, and is again doing so this year."

The Justice Department will also accept complaints from the public on possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center, the release also said.