2020 Was France's Hottest Year On Record: Forecaster

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 11:54 PM

2020 was France's hottest year on record: forecaster

The year 2020 was the hottest year in France since records began in 1900, state weather forecaster Meteo France said, in a new sign of the warming of the planet

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The year 2020 was the hottest year in France since records began in 1900, state weather forecaster Meteo France said, in a new sign of the warming of the planet.

It said that the average temperature across France in 2020 was 14 degrees Celsius (57.

2 degrees Fahrenheit), beating the 13.9C (57 Fahrenheit) recorded in 2018, it wrote on Twitter.

"The cooler weather we are seeing at the end of this year will not change anything. It is official... 2020 was the hottest year ever recorded" in France, it said.

More Stories From World

