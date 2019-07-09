UrduPoint.com
2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games To Be Held After Golden Week

HANGZHOU,CHINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The fourth Asian Para Games will be held from October 9 to 15, 2022, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) revealed on Tuesday.

HAGOC announced in April that the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou would be held from September 10 to 25, 2022.

With Hangzhou perennially being a popular tourist destination during China's National Day holiday - also known as "Golden Week" - at the beginning of October, organizers elected to postpone the start of the Para Games until after the holiday in order to reduce urban traffic pressure.

HAGOC said they will cooperate closely with the Asian Paralympic Committee to ensure both the Asian Games and the Asian Para Games will be successfully executed.

More Stories From World

