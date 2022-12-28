UrduPoint.com

2022 UK's Hottest Year On Record: Provisional Met Office Figures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 09:31 PM

2022 UK's hottest year on record: provisional Met Office figures

This year is set to be the UK's warmest on record, according to provisional figures released by the Met Office on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :This year is set to be the UK's warmest on record, according to provisional figures released by the Met Office on Wednesday.

It had the "highest annual average temperature across the UK, exceeding the previous record set in 2014 when the average was 9.88 degrees Celsius (49.78 degrees Fahrenheit)", the Met said in a statement.

The figure for 2022 would be announced later.

Since 1884, each of the ten years recording the highest annual temperature have occurred from 2002, according to the forecasting body.

"2022 is going to be the warmest year on record for the UK.

While many will remember the summer's extreme heat, what has been noteworthy this year has been the relatively consistent heat through the year," said Mark McCarthy, head of the Met Office's National Climate Information Centre.

Every month except December had been warmer than average, he said.

"The warm year is in line with the genuine impacts we expect as a result of human-induced climate change.

"Although it doesn't mean every year will be the warmest on record, climate change continues to increase the chances of increasingly warm years over the coming decades," he added.

Related Topics

United Kingdom December From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Chamber board approves 2023 operational p ..

Fujairah Chamber board approves 2023 operational plan and budget

16 minutes ago
 Ministers of cabinet affairs of UAE, Bahrain discu ..

Ministers of cabinet affairs of UAE, Bahrain discuss cooperation

16 minutes ago
 South Korea's Strategy in Indo-Pacific Not Directe ..

South Korea's Strategy in Indo-Pacific Not Directed Against China - Gov't

11 seconds ago
 MNA remanded to ACE custody in land grabbing case

MNA remanded to ACE custody in land grabbing case

14 seconds ago
 Blinken Vows to Press for Paul Whelan's Release on ..

Blinken Vows to Press for Paul Whelan's Release on Fourth Anniversary of Detenti ..

17 seconds ago
 Chief Minister gives land transfer notification to ..

Chief Minister gives land transfer notification to MPA Ammar Yasir

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.