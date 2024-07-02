Open Menu

2023 Cyclone Freddy Longest On Record At 36 Days: UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 08:30 AM

2023 cyclone Freddy longest on record at 36 days: UN

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Cyclone Freddy, which crossed the entire southern Indian Ocean before wreaking devastation on southeastern Africa last year, was the longest-lasting tropical cyclone ever recorded at 36 days, the UN confirmed Tuesday.

A panel of experts has been poring over the data surrounding the storm since its remarkable journey in February and March last year.

The United Nations' weather and climate agency concluded it had indeed broken the previous record.

The extreme weather evaluation committee "recognised Tropical Cyclone Freddy's duration of 36.0 days at tropical storm status or higher as the new world record for the longest tropical cyclone duration", the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in a statement.

Freddy therefore overtakes Tropical Cyclone John, which barrelled across the north Pacific Ocean in 1994 and held tropical storm status or higher for a combined duration of 714 hours, or 29.75 days.

However, John remains the tropical storm which travelled the furthest distance, covering 13,159 kilometres (8,176.6 miles), while Freddy travelled 12,785 kilometres.

"Freddy was a remarkable tropical cyclone, not only for its longevity but also for its ability to survive multiple land interactions, which unfortunately had significant consequences for southeast African populations," said panel member Chris Velden, a tropical cyclone and satellite expert from the University of Wisconsin in the United States.

The WMO did not make a direct link between Freddy's exceptional longevity and climate change caused by human activity.

But on its page dedicated to tropical cyclones, the WMO stresses that climate change is linked "not only to an increased likelihood of major hurricanes, but also to direct increases in their destructive power".

Freddy caused major human and economic losses in the worst-affected countries due to its prolonged passage near and over land, the WMO said.

Freddy developed off north Australia and became a named storm on February 6.

It made landfall in Madagascar on February 21, crossing the island before reaching Mozambique on February 24, claiming lives in both countries.

It tracked over Mozambique and Zimbabwe, bringing heavy rains and flooding.

It then looped back towards the coast, regained strength and hit Madagascar again before heading back over Mozambique and Malawi, where floods and mudslides swept away homes, roads and bridges.

Tropical storms derive their power from warm water and therefore weaken over land, so Freddy ultimately dissipated.

More than 1,200 people were reported as dead or missing and more than 2,100 injured in Malawi, said the WMO. The hurricane struck as the country battled a serious cholera outbreak.

In Mozambique, more than 1.3 million people were affected, with more than 180 deaths.

Related Topics

India Africa Injured Dead Weather Storm World Australia United Nations Water United States Zimbabwe Malawi Mozambique Madagascar February March From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

9 hours ago
 Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at ..

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks

9 hours ago
 US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

9 hours ago
 Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Afric ..

Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa

9 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..

9 hours ago
 Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

9 hours ago
Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for ..

Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion

9 hours ago
 Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian

Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian

9 hours ago
 Greek fires near Athens brought under control: fir ..

Greek fires near Athens brought under control: firefighters

9 hours ago
 CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli ..

CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli torture of Palestinian detain ..

9 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues i ..

9 hours ago
 Police arrest gutka seller

Police arrest gutka seller

9 hours ago

More Stories From World