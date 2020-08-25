2023 Delivery Date for Long-Range Artillery to Meet US Security Concerns - General

The US Army is on schedule to deploy a precision-accurate long-range artillery system with a range of at least 70 kilometers (40 miles) within the next three years, Army Futures Command Long-Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Team Director Brig. Gen. John Rafferty said on Monday

"Up front there isn't a moment to lose: We're on a path for 2023," Rafferty told a Heritage Foundation podcast briefing. "2023 in my estimation is fast enough: The hypersonic delivery in 2023 is as fast as we can get there."

Rafferty noted that the new system would have the capability to almost double its range to 130 kilometers (almost 80 miles).

"[Extended] caliber will definitely get out to 70 kilometers. ... We think about 130 kilometers... is the objective range of the system ramjet and extended velocity projectile going after high value targets at extended ranges hit to kill," Rafferty said.

The US Army has been developing the new capabilities in its Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) program to extend the range and accuracy of its 155 mm heavy artillery howitzers, Rafferty explained. Current artillery, such as an M777 Howitzer firing a GPS-guided Excalibur artillery shell has a range of 30 to 40 kilometers (18 to 24 miles).