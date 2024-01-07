CHANGSHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Central China's Hunan Province recorded an annual average temperature of 18.7 degrees Celsius in 2023, marking the highest since the province began meteorological records in 1910, according to the Hunan Meteorological Bureau.

According to monitoring data, Hunan recorded a higher-than-average monthly temperature each month in 2023 for the first time since full records began in 1961.

Throughout 2023, Hunan's average temperature was about 1 degree Celsius higher than in previous years.