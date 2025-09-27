"2024 Chinese and foreign cultural exchanges" report released in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Last week, "From proposal to practice: 2024 Chinese and foreign cultural exchanges" report was released at the 2025 Beijing Cultural Forum. The Director of China's Foreign Affairs Bureau, Du Zhanyuan, introduced the main contents of the report at the special event on the release of the important outcomes of the Forum.

Du Zhanyuan pointed out that under the guidance of Xi Jinping's cultural thought, in 2024, the high-quality development of Sino-foreign cultural exchanges, Chinese culture and the world culture in-depth exchanges, different civilizations of tolerance and sharing, exchanges and mutual learning, jointly promote the construction of the world civilization garden of beauty and common. In order to systematically summarize the concept and practice of Sino-foreign cultural exchanges in 2024, and better promote the extensive and in-depth development of Sino-foreign cultural exchanges, The Institute of Contemporary China and the World Studies of China Foreign Languages Publishing Bureau has organized and written a report on Sino-foreign cultural exchanges in 2024 on the basis of in-depth investigation and study, a comprehensive collation of materials, and a wide range of opinions.

The report focuses on scientific guidelines, policy mechanisms, cultural activities, cultural heritage and other aspects of the field, a comprehensive summary of Sino-foreign cultural exchanges in 2024. The report believes that in 2024, Chinese and foreign cultural exchanges in the concept and practice of each other in the burst of new vitality, is forming a new pattern of multidimensional three-dimensional development, to build a community of shared future for mankind to provide lasting cultural impetus.

The report points out that the Chinese concept of mutual learning has guided the cultural exchanges between China and foreign countries. In 2024, President Xi Jinping was personally involved in the project, bringing China's "security," "development," "civilization" and "governance" to the five continents, promoting the unprecedented development of Sino-foreign cultural exchanges.

The series of global initiatives and high-quality Belt and Road cooperation work synergistically to create a new landscape of exchanges and mutual learning among global civilizations.

The report found that in terms of practical development, Chinese and foreign cultural exchanges show a new pattern of multi-dimensional and three-dimensional development. In 2024, Chinese and foreign cultural exchanges formed a multi-dimensional development pattern of "mechanism leading, diversity integration, path innovation, technology-driven, participation of the whole people." First, policy mechanisms are driven by synergy, and people-to-people exchanges have achieved significant results. Second, cultural products resonate deeply and ideas resonate significantly. Third, multi-platform integrated empowerment, high frequency cultural exchanges "out of the circle"; Fourth, China-foreign cooperation has expanded widely, and deep integration has produced fruitful results. Fifth, the inheritance of cultural heritage is revitalized, and mutual learning among civilizations activates the cultural heritage.

The report believes that as the Global Civilization Initiative takes root, the scale of cultural exchanges will continue to expand; With the improvement of mechanism and channels, the main body of cultural exchanges will be more diversified; With the Chinese culture to the world, the theme of cultural exchanges will be more colorful; With the all-round development of China's cultural undertakings, the cultural exchanges will break the circle and rise to a new level. With the in-depth application of artificial intelligence technology, the effectiveness of cultural exchanges will be comprehensively improved; With the integration of social media interaction into life, the object of cultural exchanges will be more popular.

