Open Menu

2024 Nobel Peace Prize, A Plea In Favour Of World Order?

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 08:40 AM

2024 Nobel Peace Prize, a plea in favour of world order?

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) With wars raging around the world, the Nobel Peace prize to be awarded Friday could honour ardent defenders of world order, such as the International Court of Justice, UNRWA or UN chief Antonio Guterres.

The climax of the Nobel season, the Peace Prize will be announced at 11:00 am (0900 GMT) at the Nobel Institute in Oslo.

Some experts see that as a reason to not award a Nobel Peace Prize this year -- as has happened 19 times since it was first awarded in 1901.

But the Norwegian Nobel Committee has insisted that on the contrary, rewarding peace efforts is "perhaps more important than ever".

"It's hard to be an optimist when you look around in the world today, and forces of peace do not seem to be on the offensive," the secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Olav Njolstad, told AFP.

"But... there are definitely people and organisations who are doing a great job," he added.

Related Topics

World United Nations Job Oslo Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

2 hours ago
 ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

16 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

16 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

18 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

20 hours ago
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

20 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

22 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

22 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World