2024 Nobel Peace Prize, A Plea In Favour Of World Order?
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) With wars raging around the world, the Nobel Peace prize to be awarded Friday could honour ardent defenders of world order, such as the International Court of Justice, UNRWA or UN chief Antonio Guterres.
The climax of the Nobel season, the Peace Prize will be announced at 11:00 am (0900 GMT) at the Nobel Institute in Oslo.
Some experts see that as a reason to not award a Nobel Peace Prize this year -- as has happened 19 times since it was first awarded in 1901.
But the Norwegian Nobel Committee has insisted that on the contrary, rewarding peace efforts is "perhaps more important than ever".
"It's hard to be an optimist when you look around in the world today, and forces of peace do not seem to be on the offensive," the secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Olav Njolstad, told AFP.
"But... there are definitely people and organisations who are doing a great job," he added.
