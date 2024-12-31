2024 Set To Be Hottest Year On Record As Warming Temporarily Hits 1.5°C, UN Weather Agency
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 08:00 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The year 2024 is set to be the warmest on record, capping a decade of unprecedented heat fueled by human activities, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO),a Geneva-based UN agency.
“In my first year as WMO Secretary-General, I have issued repeated Red Alerts about the state of the climate,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.
“This year we saw record-breaking rainfall and flooding events and terrible loss of life in so many countries, causing heartbreak to communities on every continent. Tropical cyclones caused a terrible human and economic toll, most recently in the French overseas department of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean. Intense heat scorched dozens of countries, with temperatures topping 50°C on a number of occasions. Wildfires wreaked devastation,” Saulo said.
Her comments foreshadowed the expected findings of WMO’s formal consolidated global temperatures report for 2024, due to be published in early January.
In his New Year message, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “Today I can officially report that we have just endured a decade of deadly heat. The top ten hottest years on record have happened in the last ten years, including 2024.
“This is climate breakdown — in real time. We must exit this road to ruin — and we have no time to lose,” he gravely emphasized.
Throughout 2024, a series of reports from the WMO community highlighted the rapid pace of climate change and its far-reaching impacts on every aspect of sustainable development.
Record-breaking rainfalls were documented as well as catastrophic flooding, scorching heat waves with temperatures exceeding 50°C, and devastating wildfires.
The organization found that climate change added 41 days of dangerous heat in 2024, harming human health and ecosystems in their report: When Risks Become Reality: Extreme Weather.
Climate change also intensified 26 of the 29 weather events studied by World Weather Attribution that killed at least 3700 people and displaced millions.
Ms. Saulo, the WMO Secretary-General, described the year as a sobering wake-up call.
“Every fraction of a degree of warming matters, and increases climate extremes, impacts and risks,” she said.
Despite the grim realities, the year 2024 saw notable advancements with the adoption of the Pact for the Future - a landmark agreement to promote disarmament, financial reform, gender equality, and ethical technological innovation.
The COP29 UN climate conference also recently discussed ways to increase finance for poor countries to support them in coping with the impacts of extreme weather.
Developing countries are responsible for a small amount of historic carbon emissions, but as WMO research has highlighted, are being hit the hardest by extreme weather.
Moreover, in response to the Secretary-General's Call to Action on Extreme Heat, a targeted group of experts representing 15 international organizations and 12 countries convened at WMO headquarters in December to advance a coordinated framework for tackling the growing threat of extreme heat.
With 2025 designated as the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation, WMO and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) aim to prioritize efforts to protect the cryosphere - the Earth’s frozen regions, critical to regulating global temperatures.
Additionally, WMO is advancing initiatives like the Global Greenhouse Gas Watch which aims to improve the monitoring of greenhouse gas (GHG) net fluxes globally.
By 2027, the organization also aims to ensure universal protection from hazardous environmental events through life-saving anticipatory systems currently developed in the Early Warnings for All programme.
Reflecting on WMO’s upcoming 75th anniversary, Ms. Saulo reinforced the shared responsibility to act.
“If we want a safer planet, we must act now. It’s our responsibility. It’s a common responsibility, a global responsibility,” she firmly stated.
