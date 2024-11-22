2024 WIC Wuzhen Summit concludes, new initiatives highlighted

The 2024 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit successfully concluded on Friday in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, bringing together guests from over 130 countries and regions through both online and in-person participation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The 2024 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit successfully concluded on Friday in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, bringing together guests from over 130 countries and regions through both online and in-person participation.

Under the theme of "Embracing a People-centered and AI-for-good Digital Future – Building a Community witth a Shared Future in Cyberspace," the summit focused on artificial intelligence (AI), actively addressing concerns about AI development and governance, and promoting the use of AI and digital technologies to benefit humanity while shaping a better digital future for all, CGTN reported.

A series of signature events were held during the summit, including the demonstration of practice cases of "Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," the Light of Internet Expo, and other brand activities.

In addition to the traditions, four new initiatives were introduced at this year's summit.

The newly established WIC Distinguished Contribution Award was introduced to honour individuals and enterprises that have made outstanding contributions to the global internet sector, aiming to encourage all parties to jointly promote the flourishing development of the internet industry and ensure that more countries and people can share in the benefits of internet progress.

Seven individuals and 14 enterprises were recognized for their achievements at the award ceremony held during the opening of the summit.

The summit also established the WIC Specialized Committee on Artificial Intelligence, which is expected to create an international platform for AI cooperation and exchange.

Initiated by 60 think tanks from the WIC member organizations and high-level international think tanks in the global internet field, the WIC Think Tank Cooperation Program was launched to establish a long-term platform for academic exchange and intellectual dialogue.

The summit also witnessed the formation of the WIC Digital academy, which will host the WIC Global Elite Training program.

Additionally, the summit released two key reports showcasing important achievements in the development of the internet, which are the China Internet Development Report 2024 and the World Internet Development Report 2024.

