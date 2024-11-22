2024 WIC Wuzhen Summit Concludes, New Initiatives Highlighted
Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 10:31 PM
The 2024 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit successfully concluded on Friday in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, bringing together guests from over 130 countries and regions through both online and in-person participation
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The 2024 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit successfully concluded on Friday in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, bringing together guests from over 130 countries and regions through both online and in-person participation.
Under the theme of "Embracing a People-centered and AI-for-good Digital Future – Building a Community witth a Shared Future in Cyberspace," the summit focused on artificial intelligence (AI), actively addressing concerns about AI development and governance, and promoting the use of AI and digital technologies to benefit humanity while shaping a better digital future for all, CGTN reported.
A series of signature events were held during the summit, including the demonstration of practice cases of "Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," the Light of Internet Expo, and other brand activities.
In addition to the traditions, four new initiatives were introduced at this year's summit.
The newly established WIC Distinguished Contribution Award was introduced to honour individuals and enterprises that have made outstanding contributions to the global internet sector, aiming to encourage all parties to jointly promote the flourishing development of the internet industry and ensure that more countries and people can share in the benefits of internet progress.
Seven individuals and 14 enterprises were recognized for their achievements at the award ceremony held during the opening of the summit.
The summit also established the WIC Specialized Committee on Artificial Intelligence, which is expected to create an international platform for AI cooperation and exchange.
Initiated by 60 think tanks from the WIC member organizations and high-level international think tanks in the global internet field, the WIC Think Tank Cooperation Program was launched to establish a long-term platform for academic exchange and intellectual dialogue.
The summit also witnessed the formation of the WIC Digital academy, which will host the WIC Global Elite Training program.
Additionally, the summit released two key reports showcasing important achievements in the development of the internet, which are the China Internet Development Report 2024 and the World Internet Development Report 2024.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Israeli PM Netanyahu will be arrested if visits UK after ICJ verdict
Nobody to be allowed to stage sit-in gathering in Islamabad: Naqvi
ICC Champions Trophy 2024: Jay Shah likely to contact Mohsin Naqvi
UAE CG calls on Sindh Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori
Sindh Governor invites investors of Oman to explore investment opportunities in ..
Pakistan qualify for final of U19 tri-series
Handicraft exhibition held
Punjab's economic stability means national growth: LCCI president
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expresses satisfaction on successf ..
ATC dismisses bail plea of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 6 cases
Open Court to be held in Nasirabad on Nov 26
Sweden envoy calls on DPM Dar
More Stories From World
-
Israeli PM Netanyahu will be arrested if visits UK after ICJ verdict2 hours ago
-
Children suffer as schools go online in polluted Delhi4 hours ago
-
Rosé, Bruno Mars perform viral hit for first time4 hours ago
-
Iran to launch 'advanced centrifuges' in response to IAEA censure4 hours ago
-
Spain fines 'abusive' budget airlines 179 mn euros5 hours ago
-
226 health workers killed in Lebanon since October 7: WHO6 hours ago
-
Second Australian dies after suspected Laos poisoning6 hours ago
-
Japanese minority government approves $252B economic package6 hours ago
-
Civil Defense Warns of Thunderstorms in Several Saudi Regions6 hours ago
-
London police conduct 'controlled explosion' outside US embassy6 hours ago
-
China open to dialogue, cooperation with U.S. to promote steady economic relations: official6 hours ago
-
South Africa declares food-borne illnesses a national disaster6 hours ago