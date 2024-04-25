2024 Zhongguancun Forum Opens In Beijing To Focus On Cutting-edge Technologies
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The 2024 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) kicked off on Thursday in Beijing and will focus on cutting-edge fields from artificial intelligence to life sciences and new materials during the five-day session ending next Monday.
Themed "Innovating for a Better World," this year's annual conference of the forum comprises five major sections, including meetings and technology trading. It promotes the exchange of brilliant ideas in 6G, blockchains, and other frontier areas at nearly 120 events.
A series of major scientific and technological achievements will be unveiled during this period.
The competitions in cutting-edge fields have attracted over 3,100 entries from 75 countries and regions, while the technology trading section has attracted over 6,000 projects from more than 40 countries and regions.
The forum has assembled participants from over 100 countries and regions, with more than half of its speakers coming from abroad, highlighting China's commitment to opening up and innovation cooperation.
Founded in 2007, the ZGC Forum, with its enduring focus on innovation and development, has evolved into a national-level open innovation platform and an international forum over the years.
Located in northwestern Beijing, Zhongguancun houses more than 17,000 national high-tech enterprises. It is China's first national high-tech industrial development zone and is known as "China's Silicon Valley."
