2025 Osaka Expo Advance Ticket Sales Begin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 12:40 PM

2025 Osaka Expo advance ticket sales begin

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) -- Advance admission tickets for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, went on sale on Thursday at discount prices, 500 days before the opening.

Digital tickets with a QR code became available on the website of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, with prices starting at 4,000 Yen (27 U.S. Dollars) per visitor aged 18 or older.

Opening tickets for adults, priced at 4,000 yen, will allow single entry during the first two weeks of the Expo, while a ticket that allows one-time entry during the first three months is being sold for 5,000 yen.

One-day tickets for adults, priced at 6,000 yen, will allow single entry on any day through the close of the event if purchased between Thursday and Oct. 6, 2024, while the same ticket purchased after that date costs 6,700 yen.

The advance tickets are priced lower than those to be sold during the six-month expo, with an adult one-day ticket purchased during the event priced at 7,500 yen.

