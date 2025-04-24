2025 SCO Film Festival To Be Held In Chongqing In June
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 10:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) National Film Festival, set to take place in Yongchuan, Chongqing, from June 23–27, aims to strengthen cultural ties among member states, with Pakistani cinema expected to feature prominently.
Announced at a press conference in Beijing, the event marks the festival's return to China after seven years and coincides with the 130th anniversary of world cinema and the 120th anniversary of Chinese cinema.
In his address, Mao Yu, Executive Deputy Director of the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, outlined three key proposals: expanding the Chinese film market to include excellent international films, launching the "SCO Youth Film Talent Exchange Program" to nurture young filmmakers, and establishing an "SCO National Film Producers Association Alliance" to promote collaboration across the film industries of SCO countries.
Guan Hong, Executive Deputy Director of Chongqing's Publicity Department, warmly welcomed international filmmakers and investors, noting Chongqing's prominent role in China's development and its growing relationship with SCO.
He also mentioned the diverse range of activities planned for the festival, from film screenings and exhibitions to music festivals and outdoor cultural markets. The festival will feature 12 awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, and more. Ren Zhonglun, a renowned Chinese film producer and screenwriter, will chair the jury, which will consist of industry experts from each SCO member and observer state.
Amjaz Zarin, a Pakistani citizen who participated in the conference told CEN that while specific Pakistani entries are yet to be announced, the country's active participation in SCO cultural initiatives suggests a strong presence. Pakistani films, known for their vibrant storytelling in works like The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022) and Mera Naam Hai Mohabbat (1975) were very popular in China. Historically, Pakistan has leveraged platforms like SCO to showcase its cinema, reflecting themes of heritage and modernity that resonate across borders.
A symbol of unity, the festival's logo and trophy design feature the camellia, Chongqing's official flower, representing life, civilization, and the shared future of filmmakers from the SCO member states.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From World
-
2025 SCO Film Festival to be held in Chongqing in June3 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan hosts ‘Jizzakh-2025’ int’l business forum to boost regional investment, global part ..3 minutes ago
-
Tesla's European sales fall 45% in first quarter: industry body1 hour ago
-
'Vladimir, STOP!': Trump turns on Putin after deadly Kyiv strike3 hours ago
-
Ugandans kill migrating storks in desperation for food3 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 363 hours ago
-
'Greatest-ever' Vardy to leave Leicester at end of season4 hours ago
-
Germany expects zero GDP growth this year, blames Trump tariffs4 hours ago
-
Vinfast triples sales but loses more than $3 bn in 20245 hours ago
-
Germany expects zero GDP growth this year, blames Trump tariffs5 hours ago
-
UK ends sanctions on Syria defence, interior ministries5 hours ago
-
Kremlin says agrees with Trump that Ukraine 'lost' Crimea long ago5 hours ago