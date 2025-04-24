2025 SCO Film Festival to be held in Chongqing in June

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) National Film Festival, set to take place in Yongchuan, Chongqing, from June 23–27, aims to strengthen cultural ties among member states, with Pakistani cinema expected to feature prominently.

Announced at a press conference in Beijing, the event marks the festival's return to China after seven years and coincides with the 130th anniversary of world cinema and the 120th anniversary of Chinese cinema.

In his address, Mao Yu, Executive Deputy Director of the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, outlined three key proposals: expanding the Chinese film market to include excellent international films, launching the "SCO Youth Film Talent Exchange Program" to nurture young filmmakers, and establishing an "SCO National Film Producers Association Alliance" to promote collaboration across the film industries of SCO countries.

Guan Hong, Executive Deputy Director of Chongqing's Publicity Department, warmly welcomed international filmmakers and investors, noting Chongqing's prominent role in China's development and its growing relationship with SCO.

He also mentioned the diverse range of activities planned for the festival, from film screenings and exhibitions to music festivals and outdoor cultural markets. The festival will feature 12 awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, and more. Ren Zhonglun, a renowned Chinese film producer and screenwriter, will chair the jury, which will consist of industry experts from each SCO member and observer state.

Amjaz Zarin, a Pakistani citizen who participated in the conference told CEN that while specific Pakistani entries are yet to be announced, the country's active participation in SCO cultural initiatives suggests a strong presence. Pakistani films, known for their vibrant storytelling in works like The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022) and Mera Naam Hai Mohabbat (1975) were very popular in China. Historically, Pakistan has leveraged platforms like SCO to showcase its cinema, reflecting themes of heritage and modernity that resonate across borders.

A symbol of unity, the festival's logo and trophy design feature the camellia, Chongqing's official flower, representing life, civilization, and the shared future of filmmakers from the SCO member states.

