2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia puts lives at risk: rights groups

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) FIFA's decision to award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia puts the lives of construction workers at risk and "marks a moment of great danger", Amnesty International and 20 other organisations warned on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia, which was the sole candidate, was rubber-stamped as the 2034 hosts at a virtual FIFA Congress, bringing the World Cup back to the Gulf region just 12 years after Qatar hosted in 2022.

Awarding the tournament to Saudi Arabia "despite the well-known and severe risks to residents, migrant workers and visiting fans alike, marks a moment of great danger," Amnesty and organisations including Human Rights Watch, the Gulf Centre for Human Rights and the Football Supporters Europe group said in a statement.

"As global and regional human rights organisations, trade unions, fans groups and organisations representing migrant workers, many of us have long highlighted the severe risks posed by Saudi Arabia's hosting of mega-sporting events," the groups said.

"By awarding the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia without meaningful protections, FIFA has today decided both to ignore our warnings and discard its own human rights policies."

- 'Weak human rights' -

FIFA's own evaluation report, released last month, considered Saudi's bid to be "medium risk" for human rights, adding that implementing reforms could take "significant effort and time".

Rights groups have long highlighted mass executions in Saudi Arabia and allegations of torture, as well as restrictions on women under the conservative country's male guardianship system.

Free expression is severely restricted, with some people handed lengthy jail terms over critical posts on social media.

"FIFA can never claim that it did not know the severity of the risks of hosting its flagship event in a country with such weak human rights protections," said the statement.

"Nor can the national Football Associations voting to approve it.

"It is evident that without urgent action and comprehensive reforms, the 2034 World Cup will be tarnished by repression, discrimination and exploitation on a massive scale."

Saudi Arabia, which now hosts several high-profile events including Formula One, heavyweight boxing and tennis' WTA Finals, is often accused of "sportswashing" -- using sport to divert attention from its rights record.

Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International's Head of Labour Rights and Sport, said the decision to award the World Cup to Saudi Arabia "without ensuring adequate human rights protections are in place" will put many lives at risk.

"Based on clear evidence to date, FIFA knows workers will be exploited and even die without fundamental reforms in Saudi Arabia, and yet has chosen to press ahead regardless," he said.

"The organisation risks bearing a heavy responsibility for many of the human rights abuses that will follow.

"At every stage of this bidding process, FIFA has shown its commitment to human rights to be a sham."

The organisations said they would mobilise over the coming decade to ensure the "violations and abuses of this World Cup" are not ignored.

"FIFA must urgently change course and ensure that the World Cup is accompanied by wide-ranging reforms in Saudi Arabia, or risk a decade of exploitation, discrimination and repression connected to its flagship tournament," said Cockburn.