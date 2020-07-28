UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

205 Chinese Peacekeepers Depart For Lebanon

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 07:58 PM

205 Chinese peacekeepers depart for Lebanon

A total of 205 Chinese peacekeepers Tuesday left Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, for Lebanon on a one-year United Nations peacekeeping mission

KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :A total of 205 Chinese peacekeepers Tuesday left Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, for Lebanon on a one-year United Nations peacekeeping mission.

The team is the first batch of China's 19th group of peacekeepers sent to Lebanon. The second batch of 205 peacekeepers will leave for the middle Eastern country on August 18.

The 410-member peacekeeping task force will consist of a multifunction sapper unit, a construction sapper unit and a medical unit. They will perform duties including mine clearance, construction and humanitarian rescue.

The peacekeepers, who are carrying anti-epidemic materials, will first finish a 14-day quarantine in Lebanon before starting duty. Before departure, the peacekeepers underwent professional and language training, studied courses on preventing COVID-19, finished nucleic acid testing, and studied Lebanese laws and customs.

Related Topics

United Nations China Kunming Lebanon August

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

28 minutes ago

Amir Khan set to join top sports stars who call Du ..

33 minutes ago

UVAS academy conducts e-training of livestock offi ..

39 minutes ago

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of Short ..

45 minutes ago

Three dacoits of a gang held

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2 ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.