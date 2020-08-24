Pierre Ashkar, president of the Syndicate of Hotels Owners in Lebanon, announced on Monday that 2,060 restaurants and 163 hotels were severely damaged by Beirut port's explosions, Elnashra news website reported

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Pierre Ashkar, president of the Syndicate of Hotels Owners in Lebanon, announced on Monday that 2,060 restaurants and 163 hotels were severely damaged by Beirut port's explosions, Elnashra news website reported.

Ashkar noted that the cost of fixing the hotels damage ranges between 100,000 U.S. Dollars and 14 million U.S.

dollars per hotel while adding that it is hard to assess the indirect losses caused by the full or partial closure of hotels.

Ashkar said that more than half of employees in the tourism sector have lost their jobs given the damage caused by the explosions.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, shaking buildings all over Lebanon's capital, while killing at least 177 people and wounding around 6,000 others.

This has caused great damage to a big part of the city.