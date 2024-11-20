20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 November, 2024) :

The Pakistan Business Professional Council (PBPC) Abu Dhabi marked a significant milestone in its history by celebrating its 20th Anniversary with a grand gala dinner held at the Conrad Hotel, Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi.

The event, attended by 250 esteemed guests, business leaders, and community members, was a testament to the council's commitment to fostering business relationships and supporting the Pakistani community in the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Patron-in-Chief of the Council and Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, H.E.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, and Council’s Chairman were the Chief Guests.

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan, said "The strong bonds between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates are reinforced by the presence of a large expatriate Pakistani community in the UAE who live in peace within our borders and contribute to the vitality and progress of our country.

Your work at the Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi is especially appreciated and provides a clear indication of the commitment of the Pakistani community in Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates to strengthening the commercial relations between our two countries.

You play a positive and important role in promoting economic and business cooperation and in facilitating interaction between the business communities of Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates."

He added, "Your Council brings you together to make an impact on society, to cooperate in business ventures and activities, and to connect with your home country.

Those activities bind your community here in the UAE and supply it with an energy quite often similar to those you might have experienced on your own home soil. I hope that your future initiatives and activities will be as exciting, as rewarding, and as impactful as those of the past years.

And I’m rather sure that they will be. After all, you will be living and working in this marvellous city of Abu Dhabi and in this great country of the United Arab Emirates."

The Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE H.E.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi highlighted the strong relationship between the UAE and Pakistan. Further he commended Dr. Qaiser Anis for linking a platform for the Pakistani businessmen and professionals to other business councils, and also announced that Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah was established this year.

The evening commenced with a warm message from Dr.

Qaiser Anis, Vice Chairman of PBPC and Founding President, who reflected on the Council's journey, since its inception in 2004. "I would like to thank the people who have created the Pakistan Business Professional Council since 2004, inaugurated by then President of Pakistan General Pervaiz Musharraf.

We have completed a successful 20 years with high respect. I would like to thank the Past Ambassadors and the current Ambassador, H.E. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi. The reason for our success is the support the Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, UAE Governments, Executive board, members and the Pakistan Community.

For every organization to complete 20 years, always have hard work behind it.

"The Council has a great platform for networking, for Business Community to enhance their businesses, and professionals to enhance their resources.

The members can give back to Pakistan, and to give back to U.A.E, and to the world. He thanked all the UAE Leaders for taking care of all the Pakistani living and working in the UAE, and developing their professionals and educational skills.

The Council is further promoting trade, commerce and investments between the two countries. He also requested to establish a free hospital to all needy patients and a free community school. To expand the Indus Hospital in Abu Dhabi”, Dr.

Qaiser said.

The event was a celebration not just of two decades of PBPC but also the strength and resilience of the community, The Council created a platform that empowers Pakistani professionals and businesses to thrived in the vibrant economy of Abu Dhabi.

A video presentation on the Council’s 20-year success story was played at the event.

Throughout the night, attendees had the opportunity to network, strengthen connections, and celebrate the achievements of PBPC in promoting professional development, advocacy, and entrepreneurship.

The event also highlighted the council's commitment to addressing contemporary challenges and fostering innovation within the business community.

As part of the celebrations, PBPC recognized the Founding and Senior members for their leadership and contributions to the council and the broader community, underscoring the importance of collaboration and support in driving success.



The gala featured a live entertainment and the guests engaged to a quiz that reflects on the Council’s journey over the past 20 years.

The Council also recognized organizations for their support and contributions to the council, the Ministry of Economy, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

Mr. Javaid Akhtar, for his services in promoting foreign direct investment in Pakistan from Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Alyah Auditing Accountants as Honorary Auditor of the Council. Also, CEO Clubs Network Founder, Mr.

Tariq Nizami recognized Dr. Qaiser Anis for his valuable contributions to the Pakistani Community.

The President Mr. Muhammad Iqbal Nasim thanked the people for over the past two decades, you have an unwavering support to the council, and to the community.

Further, he highlighted the activities made by the Council during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Dubai Expo 2020, a testament to the council’s collective efforts for the benefit for the support to Dubai Expo, members and the community.



The 20th Anniversary Gala Dinner not only celebrated past achievements but also set the stage for future endeavours, with PBPC pledging to continue its mission to enhance the professional landscape for its members.

The PBPC Abu Dhabi extends its gratitude to all their sponsors for their generous support in making the 20th Anniversary Gala Dinner a resounding success.