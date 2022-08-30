20th CPC National Congress proposed to be held on Oct 16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on preparations for the convening of the seventh plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee and the 20th CPC National Congress.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

It was decided at the meeting that the seventh plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee will be convened in Beijing on October 9, 2022. The Political Bureau of the current CPC Central Committee will propose at the seventh plenary session that the CPC convene its 20th National Congress on October 16, 2022 in Beijing.

It was stressed at the meeting that the 20th National Congress of the CPC is of vital importance as its convening is at the time when the whole Party and Chinese people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to achieve the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a modern socialist country in all respects.

The congress will hold high the banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, adhere to Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, and the Scientific Outlook on Development and fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

It will make an earnest review of the Party's work over the past five years, and take a comprehensive stock of the major achievements the CPC Central Committee with comrade Xi Jinping at its core has made and the invaluable experience it has accumulated in rallying and leading the entire Party and Chinese people of all ethnic groups in upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

The congress will thoroughly examine the current international and domestic situation, take into account what the cause of the Party and the country requires for its development on the new journey in the new era as well as people's new aspirations to formulate action plans and fundamental policies.

The congress will mobilize the entire Party and all Chinese people to enhance confidence in our history so as to take historical initiative, innovate on the basis of what has worked in the past and forge ahead with courage and resolve, continue the coordinated implementation of the Five-Sphere Integrated Plan and the Four-Pronged Comprehensive Strategy, make further endeavors in promoting common prosperity for all, advance Party building with even greater efforts, and vigorously promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

It will rally strengths of the whole Party and all Chinese people to work together in building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the national rejuvenation at all fronts.

A new CPC Central Committee and a new CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection will be elected at the congress.

According to the meeting, all preparations for the congress are going smoothly and will continue steadily so as to ensure the congress a success.

Other issues were also discussed at the meeting.