20th National Congress of CPC to open in Beijing on Sunday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. on Sunday here at the Great Hall of the People.

Addressing a press conference, Spokesperson of the congress said that all preparatory work had been completed for the congress which would conclude on October 22, lasting seven days.

"The congress upholds democracy and is fully open to suggestions and opinions," he added.

The four major preparations of the 20th CPC National Congress include drafting the report of the 20th CPC National Congress, amending the Party Constitution, electing the delegates to the 20th CPC National Congress, and preparation for electing the Party's new Central Committee and new Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The agenda of the congress has already been approved at a meeting presided over by the President Xi Jinping.

A list of 22 members of the delegate credentials committee has also been approved as well as a list of 243 members of the presidium of the congress.

The delegates are expected to hear and examine a report of the 19th CPC Central Committee, examine a work report of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, deliberate and adopt an amendment to the Party's Constitution, and elect the 20th CPC Central Committee and the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The spokesperson said that the members of the new Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th Central Committee of CPC would meet Chinese and foreign journalists after the conclusion of the first plenary session of the 20th CPC Central committee.

"The 20th CPC Central Committee will hold its first plenary session after the 20th CPC National Congress is closed," he added.

More than 2,300 delegates, representing more than 96 million CPC members across China, will attend the congress.