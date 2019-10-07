UrduPoint.com
21 Arrests Confirmed As Environmental Protesters March In London

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:00 PM

21 arrests confirmed as environmental protesters march in London

London police confirmed 21 arrests so far in the central part of the British capital on Monday morning at the start of two weeks of protests by environmental campaigners

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :London police confirmed 21 arrests so far in the central part of the British capital on Monday morning at the start of two weeks of protests by environmental campaigners.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed these arrests as hundreds of protesters were marching on Downing Street late on Monday morning.

Extinction Rebellion claimed one of those arrested was an 81-year-old retired social worker from Oxford.

The activists are protesting in cities around the world, including Berlin, Amsterdam and Sydney.

In London, they have succeeded in closing off Lambeth bridge and the Mall, and plan to shut down other key sites in the city, including Westminster Bridge, in addition to protests outside government departments.

