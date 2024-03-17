21 Dead In Bus Collision With Tanker In Afghanistan: Provincial Official
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Twenty-one people were killed and 38 injured in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province on Sunday when a bus collided with an oil tanker and a motorbike, a provincial official said.
"Early in the morning today, based on the information we have received so far, 21 people were killed" in an accident "between a passenger bus, a tanker and a motorbike", the provincial governor's spokesman Mohammad Qasim Riyaz told AFP.
Another 38 people were injured in the collision, the provincial information department said, updating an initial tally of 11 provided by Riyaz.
The collision caused the vehicles to ignite, with images shared by the Helmand information department on social media showing charred, twisted metal and the crushed cabin of the tanker.
The accident took place early Sunday morning on a main highway between the capital Kabul and northern Herat city in the Grishk district of Helmand.
