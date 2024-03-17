Open Menu

21 Dead In Bus Collision With Tanker In Afghanistan: Provincial Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM

21 dead in bus collision with tanker in Afghanistan: provincial official

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Twenty-one people were killed and 38 injured in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province on Sunday when a bus collided with an oil tanker and a motorbike, a provincial official said.

"Early in the morning today, based on the information we have received so far, 21 people were killed" in an accident "between a passenger bus, a tanker and a motorbike", the provincial governor's spokesman Mohammad Qasim Riyaz told AFP.

Another 38 people were injured in the collision, the provincial information department said, updating an initial tally of 11 provided by Riyaz.

The collision caused the vehicles to ignite, with images shared by the Helmand information department on social media showing charred, twisted metal and the crushed cabin of the tanker.

The accident took place early Sunday morning on a main highway between the capital Kabul and northern Herat city in the Grishk district of Helmand.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Afghanistan Kabul Governor Social Media Oil Vehicles Herat Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

13 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

13 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

14 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

16 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

16 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

16 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

16 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

16 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

16 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

16 hours ago

More Stories From World