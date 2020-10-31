UrduPoint.com
21 Dead In New DR Congo Massacre By ADF Militia: Official

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 11:07 PM

21 dead in new DR Congo massacre by ADF militia: official

At least 21 people have been killed in a massacre suspected to have been committed by militants from the Islamist ADF group in the north-east of DR Congo, a local official said on Saturday

Beni, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :At least 21 people have been killed in a massacre suspected to have been committed by militants from the Islamist ADF group in the north-east of DR Congo, a local official said on Saturday.

The forces first attacked a rival group of Congolese militia members before killing inhabitants in the village of Lisasa, with the "preliminary death toll" put at 21, according to local administrator Donat Kibwana from the Beni territory in North Kivu.

More Stories From World

