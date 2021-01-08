21 migrants rescued off northern Morocco

Morocco's navy coast guards rescued 21 illegal migrants in the Mediterranean, official news agency MAP reported on Friday

RABAT (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Morocco's navy coast guards rescued 21 illegal migrants in the Mediterranean, official news agency MAP reported on Friday.

The migrants, all from sub-Saharan Africa, were facing difficulties in a boat off the coast of city of Nador, it said.

Two bodies of a woman and a baby were found in the boat, it added.

The migrants received the necessary first aid before they were brought safely to the port of Nador, the same source added. Morocco has become a transit country for African migrants seeking to reach Europe for better living conditions.