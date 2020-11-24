UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21 Pro-Turkey Fighters Killed In Syria Minefield: Monitor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:58 PM

21 pro-Turkey fighters killed in Syria minefield: monitor

Twenty-one pro-Turkey fighters were killed in northern Syria on Tuesday when they walked into a minefield laid by Kurdish-led forces, a Britain-based war monitor said

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Twenty-one pro-Turkey fighters were killed in northern Syria on Tuesday when they walked into a minefield laid by Kurdish-led forces, a Britain-based war monitor said.

Soldiers from neighbouring Turkey and their Syrian proxies last year seized a 120-kilometre (70-mile) stretch of land from Kurdish fighters on the Syrian side of the border.

Since then, pro-Ankara fighters have been stationed to the north of the town of Ain Issa, and sporadic skirmishes have broken out between them and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

Overnight, some 30 Turkey-backed combatants tried to sneak into the nearby SDF-controlled village of Muallaq after sending in drones to bombard it, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Tuesday.

But they became ensnared in an SDF minefield, leaving dead 21 pro-Ankara fighters and wounding the rest, the Britain-based monitoring group said.

An SDF spokesman reported that "violent clashes" had taken place in the Ain Issa area during the night.

Turkey and its Syrian proxies control several pockets of territory inside Syria following three military incursions since 2016, against Islamic State group (IS) and Kurdish fighters.

Syria's civil war has killed more than 380,000 people since it started with the repression of anti-government protests in 2011.

Related Topics

Dead Syria Turkey Border 2016 From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

12 seconds ago

Wales 'blow' as injured Moriarty leaves Nations Cu ..

2 minutes ago

Pennsylvania certifies Biden election win: governo ..

4 minutes ago

New York City's first and only Black mayor dies at ..

4 minutes ago

Ali urges opposition to avoid public gatherings am ..

4 minutes ago

Houthi Rebels Allow UN Mission to Assess Decaying ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.