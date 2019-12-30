21 sunrise events to take place in Seoul

UrduPoint.com
Mon 30th December 2019 | 11:56 AM

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ):New year's sunrise events will take place in more than 20 places in Seoul on Wednesday in time for the first sunrise of 2020 forecast for 7:46 a.m., officials said.

The municipal government said Monday that a total of 21 sunrise events are scheduled to be held at mountains and parks throughout the capital.

The event locations include seven mountains in urban areas (Ansan, Eungbong, Baebong, Gaeun, Yongwang, Samsung and Namsan), 10 mountains on the outskirts of Seoul (Gaehwa, Bongsan, Bukhan, Donbong, Surak, Yongma, Acha, Ilja, Woomyeon and Maebong) and four urban parks (Cheongun, Haneul, Olympic and Seonyudo), it said.

It asked aspiring participants to confirm the exact programs and schedules of the 21 planned events via telephone or the websites of each ward office, adding that all event summaries are also available at the website of the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

"Seoul citizens won't have to travel a long distance to see the first sunrise of the new year. Instead they can enjoy the sunrise at nearby parks and mountains before attending various celebratory events prepared by respective ward governments," a municipal official said.

