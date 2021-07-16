22 airports privatized in Brazilian state of Sao Paulo

A total of 22 local airports in Brazil's southeast Sao Paulo state were privatized on Thursday through 30-year concessions, bringing in 22.3 million reais (about 4.3 million U.S. dollars)

SAO PAULO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :A total of 22 local airports in Brazil's southeast Sao Paulo state were privatized on Thursday through 30-year concessions, bringing in 22.3 million reais (about 4.3 million U.S. Dollars).

The concessions, sold at an auction held at the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange, were won by two Brazilian groups, the state government said in a statement.

"This is a commitment to a smaller and more efficient state focused on health, education and security," said Deputy Governor of Sao Paulo Rodrigo Garcia, who presided over the bidding.

With an offer 11.14 percent higher than the base price and amounting to 7.6 million reais (1.

5 million dollars), the Consorcio Paulista company obtained the concessions for 11 airports, including the strategic airport at Sao Jose do Rio Preto, one of Brazil's agro-industrial centers.

The concessions of the other 11 airports were secured by the Voa NW and Voa SE Consortium, at an investment of 14.7 million reais (about 2.88 million dollars), including the strategic airport in Ribeirao Preto, another agribusiness center, especially for sugar and ethanol production.

"The arrival of the private investor will generate an increase in the operational capacity of the airports, and growth in the economic and social development of the municipalities," said Garcia.