UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

22 Airports Privatized In Brazilian State Of Sao Paulo

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:27 PM

22 airports privatized in Brazilian state of Sao Paulo

A total of 22 local airports in Brazil's southeast Sao Paulo state were privatized on Thursday through 30-year concessions, bringing in 22.3 million reais (about 4.3 million U.S. dollars)

SAO PAULO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :A total of 22 local airports in Brazil's southeast Sao Paulo state were privatized on Thursday through 30-year concessions, bringing in 22.3 million reais (about 4.3 million U.S. Dollars).

The concessions, sold at an auction held at the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange, were won by two Brazilian groups, the state government said in a statement.

"This is a commitment to a smaller and more efficient state focused on health, education and security," said Deputy Governor of Sao Paulo Rodrigo Garcia, who presided over the bidding.

With an offer 11.14 percent higher than the base price and amounting to 7.6 million reais (1.

5 million dollars), the Consorcio Paulista company obtained the concessions for 11 airports, including the strategic airport at Sao Jose do Rio Preto, one of Brazil's agro-industrial centers.

The concessions of the other 11 airports were secured by the Voa NW and Voa SE Consortium, at an investment of 14.7 million reais (about 2.88 million dollars), including the strategic airport in Ribeirao Preto, another agribusiness center, especially for sugar and ethanol production.

"The arrival of the private investor will generate an increase in the operational capacity of the airports, and growth in the economic and social development of the municipalities," said Garcia.

Related Topics

Governor Stock Exchange Education Company Sao Jose Do Rio Preto Ribeirao Preto Sao Paulo Price Brazil Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

OPPO Launches Renovators 2021 Emerging Artists Pro ..

14 minutes ago

United States And Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Improve Diabe ..

23 minutes ago

ECC approves to adjust receipts of WAPDA, NTDC, PA ..

3 minutes ago

IRSA releases 268,700 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

Belarus jails 11 students, teacher over protests: ..

3 minutes ago

Paris Club unveils Sudan debt relief

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.