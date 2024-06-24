Open Menu

22 Dead, 8 Injured In S. Korea's Battery Plant Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM

22 dead, 8 injured in S. Korea's battery plant fire

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Twenty-two people were confirmed dead and eight others were injured in South Korea's battery plant fire on Monday, according to the fire authorities.

The fire broke out at a Primary battery plant in Hwaseong, around 45 km south of the capital Seoul, at about 10:31 a.m. local time (0131 GMT).

Kim Jin-young, a local fire station official, said in a televised briefing that rescue workers retrieved the bodies of the 21 missing factory workers who had failed to be reached after the fire outbreak.

Ahead of the search operation inside the ill-fated plant, one worker died after having been found in cardiac arrest.

Two others were seriously wounded, while six suffered minor injuries such as smoke inhalation.

One worker remained unaccounted for, but it was not clear whether the worker had been trapped inside the factory or simply not reached, according to the fire official.

Firefighters struggled to extinguish the fire because of the difficulty in putting out the flame of lithium batteries.

They went inside the factory and searched the bodies after extinguishing a large blaze at about 3:10 p.m. local time (0610 GMT).

Some 35,000 lithium batteries were estimated to be stored on the second floor of the three-story reinforced concrete factory with a total floor area of 2,300 square meters or so.

The victims were believed to have failed to escape through stairs to the ground.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Died Seoul South Korea P

Recent Stories

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality dome ..

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket

2 hours ago
 PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa ..

PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting

2 hours ago
 Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Ser ..

Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series

2 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

4 hours ago
 Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most ..

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

5 hours ago

SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World