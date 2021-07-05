UrduPoint.com
22 Die In Eastern DR Congo Violence

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 10:04 PM

22 die in eastern DR Congo violence

At least 14 civilians have been killed in fresh violence in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo and eight others suspected of collaborating with a notorious armed group have been lynched, sources said on Monday

Bunia, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 14 civilians have been killed in fresh violence in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo and eight others suspected of collaborating with a notorious armed group have been lynched, sources said on Monday.

The Kivu Security Tracker (KST), an NGO which monitors violence in eastern DRC Congo, said at least 14 people were killed last Friday in three locations in Djugu territory, Ituri province, by assailants from a group called CODECO-URDPC.

Desire Malodra, a local civil society leader, said 15 people in the Djugu area died on Friday and Saturday in clashes between the DRC army and CODECO militiamen.

More Stories From World

