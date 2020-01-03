UrduPoint.com
22 Killed, 10 Injured In Traffic Collision In Myanmar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:27 PM

22 killed, 10 injured in traffic collision in Myanmar

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :A total of 22 people were killed with 10 others injured in a traffic collision in Myanmar's Kayin state on Friday morning, said a press release from the Fire Service Department.

The crash which involved a vehicle and a passenger bus took place on Myawaddy-Kawkareik Asia Road in Myawaddy township at 11:00 a.

m. local time.

The collision killed all passengers on the vehicle while 15 people were killed with some others injured in the passenger bus which plunged down a ravine.

The injured were sent to hospital while a search operation to rescue the rest of the passengers from the bus is underway, the release said.

