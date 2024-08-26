22 Killed In Flash Floods, Landslides Across Thailand
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Twenty-two people have been killed and 19 others injured in monsoon-induced flash floods and landslides across Thailand that affected over 30,900 households in 13 provinces since Aug. 16, authorities said on Monday.
Authorities are ramping up efforts to drain floodwaters brought by heavy monsoon rains and provide relief to the remaining affected 737 villages in five northern provinces of the Southeast Asian country, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said in a statement.
The agency also warned residents in 31 provinces across the kingdom to be vigilant for flash floods, forest runoffs and strong winds until Thursday, as officials have been instructed to closely monitor the situation and prepare emergency response teams and machinery to be stationed in high-risk areas.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From World
-
Colombia flights back to normal after fuel stock worries9 minutes ago
-
Gauff rolls into US Open 2nd round, Djokovic under the lights19 minutes ago
-
SpaceX Polaris Dawn launch pushed back after helium leak19 minutes ago
-
Olympic gold medallist Zheng into US Open 2nd round6 hours ago
-
Russia's largest strike in weeks hits Ukraine's power grid6 hours ago
-
New Israeli evacuation orders halt UN aid operation in war-shattered Gaza6 hours ago
-
Gauff rolls into US Open 2nd round, Djokovic under the lights6 hours ago
-
'Like drugs, I guess': Thiem faces retirement without 'high' of winning7 hours ago
-
SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission to make history with first private spacewalk7 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 1 results - 1st update7 hours ago
-
At least 132 killed in Sudan flooding: health ministry7 hours ago
-
Search called off after American killed in Iceland ice cave collapse8 hours ago