22 killed in flash floods, landslides across Thailand

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Twenty-two people have been killed and 19 others injured in monsoon-induced flash floods and landslides across Thailand that affected over 30,900 households in 13 provinces since Aug. 16, authorities said on Monday.

Authorities are ramping up efforts to drain floodwaters brought by heavy monsoon rains and provide relief to the remaining affected 737 villages in five northern provinces of the Southeast Asian country, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said in a statement.

The agency also warned residents in 31 provinces across the kingdom to be vigilant for flash floods, forest runoffs and strong winds until Thursday, as officials have been instructed to closely monitor the situation and prepare emergency response teams and machinery to be stationed in high-risk areas.