UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

22 PKK-linked Terror Suspects Arrested In SE Turkey

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 03:27 PM

22 PKK-linked terror suspects arrested in SE Turkey

At least 22 people were arrested in southeastern Turkey over their suspected links to the PKK/KCK terror group, a security official said on Monday

DIYARBAKIR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :At least 22 people were arrested in southeastern Turkey over their suspected links to the PKK/KCK terror group, a security official said on Monday.

This came after prosecutors in the southeastern Diyarbakir province issued arrest warrants for 33 suspects as part of a probe into the terror group's woman branch, said the official on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects were found to have organized illegal organizational meetings and rallies, to draw sympathy for the terrorist group and to attract women to its ranks.

In an operation conducted by police teams in Diyarbakir province, 22 suspects were arrested and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects. Two of the suspects were found to be in prison for other crimes.

Various organizational documents and digital materials were also seized in the operations.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK � listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union � has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Syria Turkey European Union Diyarbakir Women Media

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa and Zimbabwe ..

9 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of $2.5 billion Sust ..

12 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,012 new COVID-19 cases, 2,147 reco ..

12 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED30 billion financi ..

13 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

23 seconds ago

Russia Supports Jordanian Authorities' Efforts to ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.