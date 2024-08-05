Open Menu

220 Rail-sea Intermodal Trains Carrying Non-ferrous Minerals Launched In Tianjin In Jan-July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 06:42 PM

220 rail-sea intermodal trains carrying non-ferrous minerals launched in Tianjin in Jan-July

China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd. transported 2.76 million tonnes of non-ferrous minerals on 220 rail-sea intermodal trains in north China's Tianjin Municipality from January to July this year, up 65.6 percent year on year, according to the company

TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd. transported 2.76 million tonnes of non-ferrous minerals on 220 rail-sea intermodal trains in north China's Tianjin Municipality from January to July this year, up 65.6 percent year on year, according to the company.

Non-ferrous minerals are essential raw materials in the development of modern industries and high technology. Tianjin, located by the Bohai Sea, is building a strategic hub in northern China to facilitate the dual circulation of domestic and international markets.

Since the beginning of this year, China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd. and Tianjin Port (Group) Co.

, Ltd. have been making in-depth visits to many non-ferrous minerals enterprises, and tailoring individual solutions involving rail-sea intermodal trains to each company.

They have also provided enterprises with preferential rail freight rates, and coordinated with ports to implement such preferential policies as reducing miscellaneous port fees and extending free storage periods to reduce comprehensive logistics costs for enterprises.

Currently, rail-sea intermodal trains can deliver non-ferrous minerals from Tianjin Port to north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in two days.

Related Topics

Technology China Company Tianjin Beijing Mongolia Hub January July Market From Million

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

9 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

9 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

9 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

10 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

10 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

10 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

11 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

10 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

11 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

11 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

11 hours ago

More Stories From World