- Home
- World
- News
- 220 rail-sea intermodal trains carrying non-ferrous minerals launched in Tianjin in Jan-July
220 Rail-sea Intermodal Trains Carrying Non-ferrous Minerals Launched In Tianjin In Jan-July
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 06:42 PM
China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd. transported 2.76 million tonnes of non-ferrous minerals on 220 rail-sea intermodal trains in north China's Tianjin Municipality from January to July this year, up 65.6 percent year on year, according to the company
TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd. transported 2.76 million tonnes of non-ferrous minerals on 220 rail-sea intermodal trains in north China's Tianjin Municipality from January to July this year, up 65.6 percent year on year, according to the company.
Non-ferrous minerals are essential raw materials in the development of modern industries and high technology. Tianjin, located by the Bohai Sea, is building a strategic hub in northern China to facilitate the dual circulation of domestic and international markets.
Since the beginning of this year, China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd. and Tianjin Port (Group) Co.
, Ltd. have been making in-depth visits to many non-ferrous minerals enterprises, and tailoring individual solutions involving rail-sea intermodal trains to each company.
They have also provided enterprises with preferential rail freight rates, and coordinated with ports to implement such preferential policies as reducing miscellaneous port fees and extending free storage periods to reduce comprehensive logistics costs for enterprises.
Currently, rail-sea intermodal trains can deliver non-ferrous minerals from Tianjin Port to north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in two days.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From World
-
Thomas powers to Olympic 200m gold2 minutes ago
-
US 'will not tolerate' attacks on troops in Mideast: Austin12 minutes ago
-
Thomas powers to Olympic 200m gold52 minutes ago
-
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP52 minutes ago
-
Memory of 'Chariots of Fire' hero Liddell burns bright for daughter1 hour ago
-
Russia says used aviation, artillery to repel Ukrainian border attack7 hours ago
-
Bangladesh Nobel winner Yunus tapped to lead interim govt7 hours ago
-
Britain's Hull hopes smoking will be allowed at Olympic golf7 hours ago
-
After leader ousted, Bangladeshis dream of better future7 hours ago
-
Yunus to lead Bangladesh interim govt: president's office7 hours ago
-
Harris picks Minnesota governor Walz as running mate9 hours ago
-
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP9 hours ago