2,200 more intending Pakistani pilgrims to arrive in Madinah on Wednesday

MADINAH al-MUNAWWARAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Hajj Mission has received approximately 1074 guests of Allah Almighty (intending Pakistani pilgrims) in Madinah on the first day of the month-long hajj flights operation adding that 2,200 more pilgrims would arrive on Wednesday via nine scheduled flights.

Spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Muhmmad Umer Butt told APP here that seven more flights, carrying 2,792 intending pilgrims are scheduled to land in Madinah on Thursday (May 1).

He said the Pakistani guests of Allah Almighty would be accommodated in residences located close to Masjid e Nabvi (SAW).

To ensure quality meals for the pilgrims, 13 catering companies have been hired in Madinah, the Spokesman said.

Hajj pilgrims from across the world are converging in Makkah for a five-day communion with Allah Almighty to seek forgiveness for their sins and invoke His blessings, starting from the 8th of Zilhajj.