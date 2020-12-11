UrduPoint.com
2,200-yr-old Artifacts Unearthed In South China

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :More than 2,500 pieces of cultural relics dating back up to 2,200 years were unearthed in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, local authorities said Friday.

Archaeologists with the Guangzhou Municipal Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology have completed the excavation work at a key site in the city, which has been a commercial hub for more than 1,000 years.

The unearthed objects mainly include pottery, porcelain, bronze and iron wares, dating back from the Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220) to the early 20th century, according to Cheng Hao, an official with the institute.

Remains of 196 pits, 57 wells, 43 pools and three roads were also among the discoveries. The ruins of a large Song Dynasty (960-1279) building belonging to the upper class was another highlight of the excavation, Cheng said.

"The excavation outcomes are of great significance for understanding the historical and geographical changes of Guangzhou's urban areas," Cheng added.

The excavation drive, which kicked off in May, spanned an area of some 2,400 square meters, Guangzhou's largest in terms of the scale in recent years, according to Cheng.

