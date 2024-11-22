Open Menu

226 Health Workers Killed In Lebanon Since October 7: WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM

226 health workers killed in Lebanon since October 7: WHO

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Nearly 230 health workers have been killed in Lebanon since the start of Israel's war in Gaza following the October 7 attacks last year, the World Health Organization said Friday.

In total, the UN health agency said there had been 187 attacks on healthcare in Lebanon in the more than 13 months of cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah over the Gaza conflict.

Between October 7, 2023 and November 18 this year, "we have 226 deaths and 199 injuries in total," Abdinasir Abubakar, the WHO representative in Lebanon, said via video link from Beirut.

He said "almost 70 percent" of these had occurred since the tensions escalated into all-out war in September.

Related Topics

Fire World United Nations Israel Gaza Beirut Lebanon September October November From

Recent Stories

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in fe ..

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt

43 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of ..

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bib ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case

2 hours ago
 Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

2 hours ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

4 hours ago
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

5 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

8 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

19 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

1 day ago

More Stories From World