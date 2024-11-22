226 health workers killed in Lebanon since October 7: WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Nearly 230 health workers have been killed in Lebanon since the start of Israel's war in Gaza following the October 7 attacks last year, the World Health Organization said Friday.

In total, the UN health agency said there had been 187 attacks on healthcare in Lebanon in the more than 13 months of cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah over the Gaza conflict.

Between October 7, 2023 and November 18 this year, "we have 226 deaths and 199 injuries in total," Abdinasir Abubakar, the WHO representative in Lebanon, said via video link from Beirut.

He said "almost 70 percent" of these had occurred since the tensions escalated into all-out war in September.