227,000 Iftar Meals Distributed Daily At The Prophet's Mosque
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque continues to provide the best services to visitors of the Prophet's Mosque during Ramadan 1446 AH, through advanced, integrated programs and organizational plans.
As part of these plans, the authority has announced the daily distribution of 227,000 iftar meals to visitors of the Prophet's Mosque.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi
Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..
The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025
More Stories From World
-
227,000 Iftar meals distributed daily at the Prophet's Mosque6 minutes ago
-
Ramadan's cold return: Northern Borders relives winter memories after 30 years16 minutes ago
-
Jazan's perfumed water tradition: A luxurious addition to Iftar tables16 minutes ago
-
Lukashenko: Vice premiers will have more weight in new govt26 minutes ago
-
KSrelief concludes volunteer medical project for general surgery in Port Sudan26 minutes ago
-
Belarus strengthens ties with Russian energy system36 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated46 minutes ago
-
China advances manned lunar program for 2030 moon landing46 minutes ago
-
Toasts to LA and consolation drinks flow backstage at Oscars1 hour ago
-
Real Madrid's 'fantastic four' face Atletico test1 hour ago
-
First Oscar for Brazil adds zest to Rio Carnival extravaganza2 hours ago
-
Japan deploys 2,000 firefighters to tackle forest blaze2 hours ago