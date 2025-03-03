(@FahadShabbir)

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque continues to provide the best services to visitors of the Prophet's Mosque during Ramadan 1446 AH, through advanced, integrated programs and organizational plans.

As part of these plans, the authority has announced the daily distribution of 227,000 iftar meals to visitors of the Prophet's Mosque.