228,000 people in east China province affected by rainstorms

BEIJING,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :A total of 228,000 people have been affected by rainstorm-triggered floods in east China's Jiangxi Province, with 6,351 residents relocated, local authorities said Sunday.

Rainstorms battered the province since Wednesday afternoon, which led to five cities being inundated by floods, according to the provincial flood control headquarters.

A total of 14,900 hectares of cropland have been affected with 900 hectares destroyed. The floods also destroyed 34 households. The direct economic losses totaled 310 million Yuan (about 45 million U.S. Dollars), said the headquarters.

The local meteorological department predicted that the central and northern part of the province will receive a new round of storms in following days.

The provincial government has also called on local authorities to prepare for the floods.