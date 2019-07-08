UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

228,000 People In East China Province Affected By Rainstorms

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 02:22 PM

228,000 people in east China province affected by rainstorms

A total of 228,000 people have been affected by rainstorm-triggered floods in east China's Jiangxi Province, with 6,351 residents relocated, local authorities said Sunday

BEIJING,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :A total of 228,000 people have been affected by rainstorm-triggered floods in east China's Jiangxi Province, with 6,351 residents relocated, local authorities said Sunday.

Rainstorms battered the province since Wednesday afternoon, which led to five cities being inundated by floods, according to the provincial flood control headquarters.

A total of 14,900 hectares of cropland have been affected with 900 hectares destroyed. The floods also destroyed 34 households. The direct economic losses totaled 310 million Yuan (about 45 million U.S. Dollars), said the headquarters.

The local meteorological department predicted that the central and northern part of the province will receive a new round of storms in following days.

The provincial government has also called on local authorities to prepare for the floods.

Related Topics

Flood China Sunday Government Million

Recent Stories

This is how Iqra Aziz reacted after Yasir Hussain ..

12 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

4 seconds ago

International Industrial Trade Fair Innoprom

5 seconds ago

China blames US 'bullying' for Iran nuclear crisis ..

9 seconds ago

Nearly 3 in 10 Pakistanis claim they have desserts ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan-Turkmen experts to meet next month, final ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.