232 US Congressmen, Including 10 Republicans Vote to Impeach Trump - Final Count

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) A total of 232 US Congressmen, including ten Republicans, voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump for inciting last week's riot at the Capitol.

The final vote count on Wednesday evening was 232-197 and marks the most votes cast in favor for impeaching a president in US history. Trump is the first US president to be impeached twice.