23rd Saudi Relief plane for Palestinians in Gaza arrives in Egypt

El-Arish, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The 23rd Saudi relief plane operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) arrived on Wednesday in Egypt carrying 31 tons of relief aid, including food and shelter materials, to be transported to the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip.

The assistance is in keeping with Saudi Arabia's historic role in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people in times of crisis.