UrduPoint.com

24 Dead In Philippines Landslides, Flooding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2022 | 08:24 PM

24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding

At least 24 people have been killed in landslides and flooding across central and southern Philippines, authorities said Monday, after tropical storm Megi dumped heavy rain and disrupted travel ahead of the Easter holidays

Abuyog, Philippines, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :At least 24 people have been killed in landslides and flooding across central and southern Philippines, authorities said Monday, after tropical storm Megi dumped heavy rain and disrupted travel ahead of the Easter holidays.

More than 13,000 people fled to emergency shelters as the storm pounded the region Sunday, the national disaster agency said, flooding houses, inundating fields, cutting off roads and knocking out power.

The central province of Leyte was among the hardest hit, with landslides leaving 21 people dead in four villages, Baybay City disaster officer Rhyse Austero told AFP.

Leyte's death toll adds to another three people killed on the main southern island of Mindanao, the national disaster agency said.

Photos posted on Facebook and verified by AFP show several houses buried in mud up to the rooftops in Bunga, one of the affected villages in Leyte.

"Yesterday the rain was so hard, it was non-stop for more than 24 hours," resident Hannah Cala Vitangcol told AFP.

The 26-year-old teacher fled with her family to a hotel Monday after waking to find nearby homes had been covered in an avalanche of mud.

Philippine Coast Guard and police personnel rescued people from their homes in the flooded town of Abuyog, carrying residents onto orange stretchers laid on floating boats.

Related Topics

Dead Storm Police Facebook Holidays Hotel Orange Philippines Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

AC Sukkur fine imposes on profiteers

AC Sukkur fine imposes on profiteers

15 seconds ago
 Secy Info for capacity building of maximum officia ..

Secy Info for capacity building of maximum officials

16 seconds ago
 Austrian Chancellor Says Talks With Putin Were Ope ..

Austrian Chancellor Says Talks With Putin Were Open But Tough

18 seconds ago
 Russia May Receive Back Landing Module of Canceled ..

Russia May Receive Back Landing Module of Canceled ExoMars Mission in 2 Months - ..

20 seconds ago
 USC Ramzan relief package monitoring continues

USC Ramzan relief package monitoring continues

4 minutes ago
 Bayern aim to 'punish' Villarreal's missed chances ..

Bayern aim to 'punish' Villarreal's missed chances

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.