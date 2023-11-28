Open Menu

24 Elephant Tusks Seized In Undercover Operation In Namibia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2023 | 12:40 PM

24 elephant tusks seized in undercover operation in Namibia

WINDHOEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) -- Namibian authorities seized 24 elephant tusks in an intelligence-led operation by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism (MEFT) and security officials, targeting a Zambian syndicate involved in transnational elephant poaching in Botswana through the Zambezi region.

In a statement on Tuesday, MEFT spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said that security operatives intercepted the vehicle used to transport the elephant tusks but only managed to apprehend one suspect. Seven others successfully avoided arrest by fleeing the scene.

"A 37-year-old man was arrested and detained in Katima Mulilo holding cells and will be charged. He is scheduled to make his first appearance on November 27, 2023," he said.

Muyunda commended the swift and effective response by law enforcement, emphasizing the country's dedication to combating wildlife crimes.

"We are invested in pursuing perpetrators of wildlife crimes. We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to protect our wildlife," he said.

Related Topics

Vehicle Man Katima Mulilo Zambezi Botswana November

Recent Stories

Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador' ..

Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador's gurdwara visit in New York

3 minutes ago
 Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qures ..

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cipher case trial insid ..

14 minutes ago
 Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

4 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

13 hours ago
Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

13 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

13 hours ago
 Interpol president targeted by torture complaint i ..

Interpol president targeted by torture complaint in Austria

13 hours ago
 Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

13 hours ago
 Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after cl ..

Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after clashes killed 13 soldiers

13 hours ago
 Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

14 hours ago

More Stories From World