2.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near North Korea Nuclear Test Site: Yonhap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM

A 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit near a North Korean nuclear test site on Thursday, Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's state weather agency

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) A 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit near a North Korean nuclear test site on Thursday, Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's state weather agency.

The earthquake, which appeared to have occurred naturally, struck 41 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of Kilju, which is home to the nuclear test site, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The quake was detected at 7:00 pm (1000 GMT) at a depth of 20 kilometres (12 miles).

