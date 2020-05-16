24 migrant workers killed in India truck crash during lockdown: reports

At least 24 migrant labourers were killed in India on Saturday when the truck they were travelling in hit a stationary vehicle, reports said, in the latest deadly accident during the virus lockdown

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :At least 24 migrant labourers were killed in India on Saturday when the truck they were travelling in hit a stationary vehicle, reports said, in the latest deadly accident during the virus lockdown.

Another 15 people were critically injured in the pre-dawn crash in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, officials told local media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the accident as "tragic".