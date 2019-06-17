UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

24 People Killed In Bus Crash In S. Africa

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:10 PM

24 people killed in bus crash in S. Africa

At least 24 people were killed when a bus and a mini bus collided on the R81 road between Mooketsi and Giyani in Limpopo Province, said South African police on Monday

JOHANNESBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :At least 24 people were killed when a bus and a mini bus collided on the R81 road between Mooketsi and Giyani in Limpopo Province, said South African police on Monday.

Limpopo police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe told Xinhua that a bus and a Quantum which were travelling in the opposite directions collided head on at 22:00 p.m. local time on Sunday night.

Only four people from both vehicles survived, but they sustained serious injuries. Ngoepe said at this stage the cause of the crash remains unknown.

Ngoepe said the process of identifying all those who perished had already began. Acting provincial police commissioner major general Jan Scheepers said the police would work hard to investigate the cause of the accident.

The tragedy brings the number of road users who lost their lives on Limpopo's roads this weekend to 30. On Saturday morning, two cars collided and caught fire. All six occupants of both vehicles were burnt beyond recognition.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Police Vehicles Road Sunday All From Mini

Recent Stories

Rohit Sharma wants to coach Pakistani team

1 minute ago

Largest Global Green Business Ideas Competition st ..

11 seconds ago

Moscow ready to hold meeting between Putin and Tru ..

13 seconds ago

U.S. attacks cannot stop Huawei from moving forwar ..

20 minutes ago

Commissioner directs officers to improve liaison w ..

15 seconds ago

FPCCI forms committee to help remove anomalies an ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.