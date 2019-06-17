24 people killed in bus crash in S. Africa

At least 24 people were killed when a bus and a mini bus collided on the R81 road between Mooketsi and Giyani in Limpopo Province, said South African police on Monday

JOHANNESBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :At least 24 people were killed when a bus and a mini bus collided on the R81 road between Mooketsi and Giyani in Limpopo Province, said South African police on Monday.

Limpopo police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe told Xinhua that a bus and a Quantum which were travelling in the opposite directions collided head on at 22:00 p.m. local time on Sunday night.

Only four people from both vehicles survived, but they sustained serious injuries. Ngoepe said at this stage the cause of the crash remains unknown.

Ngoepe said the process of identifying all those who perished had already began. Acting provincial police commissioner major general Jan Scheepers said the police would work hard to investigate the cause of the accident.

The tragedy brings the number of road users who lost their lives on Limpopo's roads this weekend to 30. On Saturday morning, two cars collided and caught fire. All six occupants of both vehicles were burnt beyond recognition.