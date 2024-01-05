(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) At least 240 people are still missing even five days after enormous earthquakes struck Japan on New Year's Day.

The death toll from the earthquakes climbed to 92 on Friday, Tokyo-based Kyodo news reported.

Japan has increased soldiers' deployments in the Noto region of Ishikawa province, the epicenter of the 7.6 magnitude earthquake.

Since Monday, there have been over 600 tremors across the country.

Many people are still trapped under collapsed buildings as search and rescue workers battle rubble and harsh weather to find survivors.

Some 33,000 people have been evacuated to around 370 shelters in Ishikawa province, which has faced the worst human loss and infrastructure damage.

Many areas are still shut off, with authorities unable to access at least 700 people, while there are no electrical supplies to about 30,000 homes, and 80,000 dwellings in the province are without water.

The US military, in response to the earthquakes, has extended aid to Japan, and the two sides are working out plans as how American soldiers would work alongside Japan Self Defense Forces in quake-hit areas.

Meanwhile, 200 flights were canceled on Friday at Haneda Airport in Tokyo as one of its four runways has yet to reopen following a Wednesday incident between planes belonging to Japan Airlines and the Japan Coast Guard