Open Menu

240 People Still Missing Since New Year's Day Earthquakes In Japan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2024 | 01:40 PM

240 people still missing since New year's Day earthquakes in Japan

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) At least 240 people are still missing even five days after enormous earthquakes struck Japan on New Year's Day.

The death toll from the earthquakes climbed to 92 on Friday, Tokyo-based Kyodo news reported.

Japan has increased soldiers' deployments in the Noto region of Ishikawa province, the epicenter of the 7.6 magnitude earthquake.

Since Monday, there have been over 600 tremors across the country.

Many people are still trapped under collapsed buildings as search and rescue workers battle rubble and harsh weather to find survivors.

Some 33,000 people have been evacuated to around 370 shelters in Ishikawa province, which has faced the worst human loss and infrastructure damage.

Many areas are still shut off, with authorities unable to access at least 700 people, while there are no electrical supplies to about 30,000 homes, and 80,000 dwellings in the province are without water.

The US military, in response to the earthquakes, has extended aid to Japan, and the two sides are working out plans as how American soldiers would work alongside Japan Self Defense Forces in quake-hit areas.

Meanwhile, 200 flights were canceled on Friday at Haneda Airport in Tokyo as one of its four runways has yet to reopen following a Wednesday incident between planes belonging to Japan Airlines and the Japan Coast Guard

Related Topics

Weather Earthquake Water Tokyo Japan From Airport

Recent Stories

Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

14 hours ago
 8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

14 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

14 hours ago
SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

14 hours ago
 UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

14 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

14 hours ago
 ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election ..

ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election appeals

14 hours ago
 Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

14 hours ago
 Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine pri ..

Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine prisoner swap

14 hours ago

More Stories From World